I want to voice my concern about the move to decrease the voting locations in Blount County by 21 while creating voting convenience centers. As I watched the news during the most recent general election, I counted my blessings that I don’t live in an area where I have to wait in line for hours to vote.
To be clear, I do not consider waiting in line for hours to vote as voter suppression, but I definitely think it would create a hardship, discouraging some voters from exercising their civic duty. How can decreasing the number of voting locations by two-thirds not increase wait times?
In addition, I have concerns that voting convenience centers could increase the likelihood of voter fraud. I understand that each center would be equipped with the technology to connect registration computers at all locations with countywide voter registration data. I am still concerned that it might create more opportunities for nefarious behavior, such as voting multiple times or hacking. I also have concerns about the transparency of the process. Granted, I do not attend County Commission meetings, but I read The Daily Times every day, and I don’t recall hearing about this until Jan. 15.
When was this resolution proposed? Why is the vote happening so quickly? Why aren’t the locations that are up for closure being released to the public? I have lived in Blount County my entire life, 53 years. I have never been frustrated by the voting process nor have I ever felt that my vote doesn’t count. I am proud to live in a county and state that runs clean elections. Why change a process that works? To save money? I think it’s worth the extra money to keep the current system in place.
Connie Weaver
Old Whites Mill Road
Maryville
