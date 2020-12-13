Dear Editor:
My family and I would like to congratulate the entire team and coaching staff for another exciting season. Yes, everything that could go wrong did in that last game. But never forget: One game does not define who you are and what you have accomplished. You are a great group of young men and coaches.
Our best to all of you on your future endeavors and next year's football season.
Beverly Humphrey
South Dogwood Drive
Maryville
