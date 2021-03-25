Dear Editor:
Apparently the letter writer published March 24 is very confused about the constitutional carry bill. The bill would allow people 21 and older to legally carry a firearm without a permit. These people cannot carry if they have a criminal history or mental problems.
Also in Tennessee, you do not need a permit to purchase a firearm, but to purchase a handgun you must be 21, fill out a federal form with severe penalties for false information, and pass a background check. These forms and checks keep track of gun sales.
As for the writer being scared of people carrying firearms, history has proven that people who legally carry firearms commit fewer than 1% of crimes. The people who illegally possess and carry firearms are the ones to be concerned about.
As far as hands-free driving, I don't know how that ties into legally carrying a firearm. Gun dealers, manufacturers and the NRA will not benefit from this as distilleries do not benefit from drunk driving, but as we all know drunk driving is a criminal offense and kills a lot of people every year.
Harold Tulloch
Ramsey Road
Maryville
