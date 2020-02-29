Dear Editor,
“It will just disappear” The man in whom millions have placed their trust will hear that and will believe it. IT WILL NOT JUST DISAPPEAR!!
I recalled another man in whom hundreds had placed their trust who told those who would listen “You must drink this little cup” as a result almost all of those who did so were soon dead.
The coronavirus is real. It is causing the sickness and death of thousands around the world. It is spread just as the flu virus is spread. The flu virus is among us but because of many having protection with the vaccine it is not causing sickness nor death at the rate it might. Protection with hand wash, careful movement with others-not sneezing openly on others, some use a mask to protect from breathing in droplets, staying home if affected with the flu virus, keeping children out of school and canceling meetings where people are in close contact all are factors in the reduction of the spread of flu to others. Before there was a vaccine thousands died in flu epidemics.
There is no vaccine for protection from coronavirus. It required years to develop flu vaccine. It will require a long period of research and development and testing to have corona virus vaccine.
But we do not have large number of cases at present. It is only a matter of time. The people who were in quarantine on the ship but were released to go home had been in an area where the virus was active and they were tested or were in contact with affected persons. The government workers who dealt with them had no protection — no masks, no protective clothing, no gloves. They, as well as the persons from the ship, are very possibly carriers of coronavirus. They will unintentionally spread that virus to many with whom they have contact. The virus will be spread.
Wishful thinking and the restriction of information from medical persons will not protect us. Taking the precautions used against the spread of flu will help to a degree.
Sincerely,
Warren Harris
(0) comments
