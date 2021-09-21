Dear Editor:
Watching the current Blount County government in action reminds me of something Will Rogers once said: “I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts." From the firestorm of redistricting, the construction boom and fair representation of county residents on the Budget Committee, we see county residents left out.
The 2020 census was done in accordance with the constitutional requirements to determine changes in population. The local governing body is tasked with making changes, when necessary, to ensure voters maintain equal voting representation and voting power. That premise should encompass all of government.
Under the adopted budgeting act, the Budget Committee makes recommendations to the county legislative body. The members of the Budget Committee hear from all departments and determine the viability of each department’s submitted budget. Since the county budget affects all county residents, shouldn’t the membership of the Budget Committee fairly represent the entire county? There are five members on the Budget Committee and three reside within the cities of Maryville and Alcoa and the other two are retired employees of Blount's cities. City residents make up 25%-30% of the population yet receive 60% of the budget seats. That is not equal representation.
Mayor Ed Mitchell chairs the Budget Committee and appoints its members. The commission approves appointees but rarely do commissioners reject them. Why don’t the commissioners make recommendations to the Budget Committee? Because they ceded that power to the mayor by changing the budgeting act they operate under. Perhaps it’s time the Blount County legislative body ensure representation of all county residents on the Budget Committee by changing the budgeting act it operates under.
I end where I began, by paraphrasing, "I don’t make jokes. I just watch the mayor and report the facts."
Mayor Mitchell, county citizens want representation on the Budget Committee.
Grady Caskey
Ellejoy Road
Walland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.