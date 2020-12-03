Dear Editor:
I wish the Daily Times would stop publishing photos of community leaders without masks. The leadership is failing us. The photos illustrate the ignorance and arrogance that is killing people and making others very ill.
Our county mayor seems to think he’s smarter than researchers and medical professionals. He spouts statistics from a limited sample. He goes with the ignorant “leadership” of the governor and president.
I remember when folks railed against seat belts. However, it became a law and folks began to wear them and recognize that seat belts save lives. The same could be true of masks and this matter is more pressing.
Hospitals are filling up. Health professionals are worn out. Many are grieving the loss of loved ones. Others are left with conditions that will haunt them the rest of their lives. Families are separated to keep loved ones safe
Some are wisely staying in their homes and having groceries and other items delivered. There are simple measures that folks can take to protect themselves and others.
Wearing a mask is one!
Ginny West
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
