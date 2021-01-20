Dear Editor:
Regarding the Jan. 19 Associated Press article on Gov. Bill Lee’s failure to provide the necessary political leadership in Tennessee to protect the public during this ongoing pandemic (page 4A). The quoted analogy to traffic rules seems weak when you drive out among the people on our public roads. “Stop” and “Yield” seem like they have alternative meanings to many. But this current infectious virus disease is even deadlier than bad drivers.
In his 2004 book “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History,” author Barry M. Day, wisely sums up the issue. “Public health was and is where the largest number of lives are saved, usually by understanding the epidemiology of a disease — its patterns, where and how it emerges and spreads — and attacking it at its weak points. This usually means prevention. Science had first contained smallpox, then cholera, then typhoid, then plague, then yellow fever, all through large-scale public health measures, everything from filtering water to testing and killing rats to vaccination. Public health measures lack the drama of pulling back from the edge of death, but they save lives by the millions.”
Today our wisest and easiest measures merely are wearing a proper mask in public, keeping out of crowds and hand sanitizing regularly.
Gov. Lee has failed us, but surely some of our local political leaders can now find the political courage to understand and lead on science and public health.
Kenneth H. Clevenger
Wedgwood Drive
Alcoa
