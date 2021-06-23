Dear Editor:
President Joe Biden's $6 trillion spending proposal is unprecedented in American peacetime history. Democrats with their narrow majorities in Congress have no mandate for this spending, but they plan to jam most of it through regardless of the need.
With the pandemic easing due to vaccines, emergency spending of the past two years should recede. The good economy does not need the continued COVID-19 relief payments. Biden wants to keep using the cover of COVID to expand government spending.
World War II was the only comparable period with as much spending and new debt as the past two years. Once the war ended, military spending fell. Economic growth slowly reduced government debt as a share of gross domestic product.
Much of the spending will finance Biden's new cradle-to-grave federal entitlements for child care, paid family leave, community college and more. These mandatory programs do not require an annual congressional appropriation. Spending on new entitlements always starts small and then becomes a huge budget wedge that keeps increasing year after year.
Most executive branch agencies would get huge budget increases, including Heath and Human Services (23.1%), Commerce (27.7%) and the Environmental Protection Agency (21.3%). The administrative state will need more money for the vast regulatory buildup ordered by Biden. Contrast this with defense spending (1.6%) and Homeland Security (0.2%). Considering inflation, these budgets actually would decline. This is at a time when China's influence is increasing greatly and Iran is increasing its influence in the Middle East. Migrants are flooding the southern border. At the current rate of migrants, we could easily have a gain of 2 million by year's end.
With all the uncertainty with China, Iran and migrants on the border, Biden wants to put border security and our military on a spending diet. Biden's tax increase would reverse the 2017 tax reform that increased investment and lifted wages across the income spectrum, especially for lower-wage earners.
New taxes and burdens of government will erode growth over time as money is diverted to social welfare payments and political projects rather than increasing economic growth and productivity. The burden will include an unprecedented level of new and rising debt. As entitlements grow, so will the debt. If Biden's budget passes, one way or another Americans now in the cradles will be paying for today's indebtedness long after today's politicians are in the grave.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
