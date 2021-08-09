Dear Editor:
It hurts my heart to read about all the voices demanding that our public schools reject the truthful teaching of American history, now titled Critical Race Theory. I highly suspect these people do not understand what it truly is. It is not Marxist, it is not indoctrinating, and it is not blameful or shameful toward our students.
It is, simply put, the truth about the Black experience in this country. Personally, I never learned about much of the American Black experience in my history courses, and as these many events now come to light, I find myself feeling defrauded, as if someone pulled the rug over my eyes.
Imagine an event like the Tulsa Massacre happening to White people and no one talking about it or offering reparations for nearly 100 years. Imagine White soldiers fighting for our freedom overseas and then returning to the U.S. and being murdered for simply wanting to vote. Well, this did not happen to White people, it happened to Blacks, and we need to fess up as a nation and admit our wrongs. We owe it to our young people (and ourselves) to be honest about past terrible mistreatment of our fellow human beings, and then maybe our country will become a land of equality in the future.
I also would advise people not to dictate what teachers can and cannot discuss, because they are the professionals in the classroom, and in fact we did "take the Indians' land and treat them badly."
My biggest problem with CRT is it doesn't go far enough. It should start in the year 1492 because the Native Americans have been fighting domestic terrorism ever since. I implore the local boards of education to listen to reason, which is not always the loudest voice in the room.
Mary Tankersley
North Linden Drive
Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.