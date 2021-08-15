Dear Editor:
I am confused about the controversy surrounding the teaching of critical race theory in our area schools. Although I see the term bandied about frequently, I have not seen a cogent argument either for or against teaching it. I imagine that is largely due to the lack of clarity in defining what it means.
That leaves me with questions. Why are we even arguing about this? Don’t we trust our teachers to teach from a basis of facts and not personal bias? Is the controversy a way to cripple already overburdened teachers with worry about their role as teachers? Are we as citizens so concerned about our history that we don’t want our children to learn it? How can we as a society improve if we are unaware of mistakes we may have made as a society in the past?
Winston Churchill so aptly stated, "Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” Do we as a society want to keep repeating history instead of learning from it? Are we tilting toward ignorance instead of knowledge?
I suspect those who are think that critical race theory should not be taught (as if it were!) are making a straw man argument. Or in this case, a boogeyman argument.
Aleta Ledendecker
Stonybrook Road
Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.