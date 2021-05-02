Dear Editor:
The 2020 census data recently was released. See summary here: https://www2.census.gov/programs-surveys/decennial/2020/data/apportionment/apportionment-2020-table01.pdf.
I want to call to your attention that no where is there an indication that the basis of representation for Georgia has been reduced as required by the U.S. Constitution. There was known voter suppression purges in the 2016 election. I refer you to a portion of the 14th amendment:
Representatives shall be apportioned among the several states according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each state, excluding Indians not taxed. But when the right to vote at any election for the choice of electors for president and vice president of the United States, representatives in Congress, the executive and judicial officers of a state, or the members of the legislature thereof, is denied to any of the male inhabitants of such state, being 21 years of age, and citizens of the United States, or in any way abridged, except for participation in rebellion, or other crime, the basis of representation therein shall be reduced in the proportion which the number of such male citizens shall bear to the whole number of male citizens 21 years of age in such state.
The Atlantic Journal Constitution reports that more than 87,000 people were purged in 2016. Link: https://www.ajc.com/news/state--regional-govt--politics/many-eligible-georgia-voters-were-canceled-nation-largest-purge/jRlixHpVs0I9wVQYdDjxvM/.
The story highlights Donnel Peterman, who is male and was not a participant in a rebellion or other crime and yet was denied the right to vote.
The census data indicates Georgia's population at 10,725,274. I believe that this number must be reduced by at least one for the case of Donnel Peterman. I have contacted state and federal legislators to ask they act to challenge the basis of Georgia's representation.
May they defend our Constitution.
Forrest Erickson
Ridgeway Trail
Maryville
