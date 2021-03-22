Dear Editor:
Congress needs to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars. A decade ago, Congress halted the process of earmarking legislation. Recognizing a disturbing trend, Republican and Democratic leaders came together to shut the door on earmarking.
In 2010, House Minority Leader John Boehner stated that "earmarks have become a symbol of a broken Washington and an entire lobbying industry has been created around them." House leaders announced last month that they are bringing earmarks back. Pork barrel spending should remain banned.
Congress usually determines funding levels for broad priorities, like the Highway Trust Fund. The agency that administers that pool of funding then determines exactly how to allocate it. Projects are given priority based on the overseeing agency's determination of need. The division between the legislative and executive branches maintains a degree of neutrality in federal spending.
Earmarks deviate from this process. Instead of a neutral government agency, individual lawmakers facing reelection pressures divert millions of dollars for specific projects in their own districts. This invites fraud, waste and abuse.
Earmarks from members of both parties have misused tax dollars and led to corruption. Rep. Duke Cunningham, R-Calif., took $2.4 million in bribes, then used his position to earmark tax dollars for projects that benefited the defense contractors that paid him. Rep. John Murtha, D-Pa., earmarked money to defense contractors that used a former staffer's lobbying firm and also earmarked money to other campaign contributors. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington named him one of the "most corrupt members of Congress." American people deserve to know that special interests are not loading up legislation with pet projects.
The House now has gone back to a system with a history of corruption, back-room deals and a waste of tax dollars. The solution isn't found in misdirected spending. We need to end the spending that encourages politicians to listen to donors rather than the people they represent.
Leaders of both parties should commit to abandoning earmarks permanently. House leaders are wrong to bring back earmarks that invite corruption. We must elect representatives who put national interests above personal interests. We must not return to pork barrel spending.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
