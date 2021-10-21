Dear Editor:
I have read in the paper that some in the community want to have the Bible taught in our schools. I have a couple of questions: Which version of the Bible do you want taught? There have been (in English) at least 25 versions. Who gets to decide which version will be taught? Can students opt out of that class if it is not taught from their preferred version?
Can students of other religions (Jewish, Muslim, Shinto, Buddhist, etc.) opt out of the class on religious grounds? I can foresee that a "no" answer to some of these questions could lead to huge lawsuits.
Patricia Bowmaster
Little Best Road
Maryville
