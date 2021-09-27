Dear Editor:
I don't know about you, but I'm getting very tired of all the restrictions placed on all of us by the COVID-19 and delta variant pandemic. I never imagined anything like this happening during my life of 90-plus years. I was born during the Great Depression, was 11 at the start of World War II, and served in the Army during the Korean War.
I've survived all the other conflicts, events and health issues (polio, AIDS, flu, etc.) we faced. I've had shots for poison ivy, flu, shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, anemia, COVID-19, etc. All of these shots are administered to help me recover from or keep me from getting the various diseases.
I also am tired of all the fuss raised over the COVID and delta variant measures to slow down and stop this pandemic. It is not much a political or civil rights issue as it is a health issue. A lot of time, energy and money is being wasted on court cases at city, county, state and federal levels.
I doubt that any of us have not known a family member, friend, neighbor, coworker or acquaintance who has been stricken with or died from this deadly disease. We are anxious to be able to spend time with family (children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren) and friends, and to go back to church, shop, travel and all the other things we enjoy.
The sooner was accept the fact that COVID-19 and the delta variant pandemic is a catastrophic health issue, and choose to do whatever it takes to slow down and stop the spread of this deadly disease, the better off we all will be. We've had both vaccinations and will be ready to get our booster shot as soon as it is available. How about you?
Art Ward
Berwyn Drive
Maryville
