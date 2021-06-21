Dear Editor:
Three lines of a poem once memorized in my youth come back to me when I think of the proposed Pellissippi Parkway Extension. I can't remember the poet's name, but I remember Mrs. Malarky, my one-room school teacher who made me read it: 'Trample down the waving grain. Choke the fresh, dewy path with mud. Defile the stars with dust of earth."
I know there are probably no fields of grain in the land that will be ruined, but for nearly five miles, an entire ecosystem, a strip of natural beauty, part of a visitor's reason for visiting, will be replaced by hot black asphalt that contributes nothing to life or to the future of our children except convenience to a few who want to save 15 minutes of commuting time. It is my hope that we don't commit such a crime.
Ken McCullough
Country Lane
Walland
Editor's note: Mr. McCullough is a member of this newspaper's Readers Advisory Board, a group of a dozen who meet with the paper's management team quarterly to discuss the industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.