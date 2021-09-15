Dear Editor:
The Sept. 10 article headlined "Make this place your HomE" both encouraged and disappointed me. It is always encouraging that all people want to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It was disappointing in the underlying attitude that these gentlemen were the only ones aware that although we never change the "message" of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, we adapt the "delivery system" in order to meet the needs of people where they are.
There are many churches throughout Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa that have clearly demonstrated this over the past few years. These church doors are open to all who come seeking.
I disagree with the statement that "Sunday School is going by the wayside." Whatever you wish to call it — Sunday School or Bible Study — the hour spent on Sunday morning studying God's Word is invaluable. If we don't know God's Word, how can we apply it to our lifestyles?
These small groups also allow us to get to know and to minister to each other.
I wish Mr. Rogers and Mr. Seagle great success in sharing God's Word anywhere and anytime they can. But may I ask that they not disparage other churches, which in their own way are making their very best efforts to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with their communities.
Ruth Cole
West Broadway Avenue
Maryville
