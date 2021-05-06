Dear Editor:
While driving into town May 6 on Sevierville Road, I encountered two police cars with lights flashing with law enforcement directing traffic around a vehicle damaged from running off the road into the ditch. That made me think about the very high number of accidents along this heavily traveled main artery that is narrow, curvy, double-yellowed lined and the care that I must take to drive and arrive safely into Maryville.
I highly question what the impact of the proposed Pellissippi Parkway would be on the safety of the residents who live along this route. The proponents of the road must live somewhere else in the county or are not aware of the numerous accidents and the lives lost on Sevierville Road.
Logic tells me that adding another “fast" route to the Smokies will increase the traffic, increase accidents and consequentially more deaths along this dangerous roadway. I believe before adding an extension to promote “commerce and growth," the roads that service the residents should be studied and improved.
Julie Niles
Havenwood Court
Blount County
