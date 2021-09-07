Dear Editor:
Blount County Commissioners Nick Bright and Steve Mikels should be applauded for having the foresight to ask for a review of proposed “high-density” developments. Jeepers, a proposed 800 Cracker Jack box development on the Mac Pate Farm! That development alone would cost existing taxpayers some serious chicken nuggets and turn an existing road into Old Niles Scary.
So, who created this “high-density” concoction? Look no further than our “friends” at Blount Partnership. Have you seen the Pellissippi Place design on the Blount Partnership website? So many beautiful people, inhaling exhaust from the proposed Pellissippi Parkway Extension, while standing on their zero lot line verandas overlooking an interstate. Good grief.
If you scoff at the idea of scenic Maryville just being a suburb and a bed and breakfast, you will be unjustly labeled as an individual against “progress.” But when the director of economic development for Blount Partnership's previous employment was a community relations manager for RT Lodge, you realize that some individuals in our community like Pigeon Forge way too much.
I’m asked why I don’t just agree with these people and take a Publishers Clearinghouse check for my Century Farm that would be taken by construction of the Pellissippi Parkway Extension, and go golf every day? Because I was given opportunity, and I want the kids in this community to be given opportunity too, to be more than tie-dyed, T-shirt selling, toilet-cleaning Maryville migrants.
When you consider that the proposed Pellissippi Parkway Extension was drawn up in the 1970s, you realize how much things have changed as far as population, but unfortunately not in terms of thinking.
Here’s an example: Blount Partnership, on its website, has pictures of 33 individuals of their management and support teams and Joint Operating Committee. Of those 33 pictured on their website, not one of that entire staff pictured is African American. None. Is this 1970? Diversity and inclusion aren’t “buzz words,” they are action words.
The misguided individuals criticizing Mikels and Bright are suffering from '70s thinking too. So, what now? Major litigation and lawsuits are forthcoming as the proposed Pellissippi Parkway Extension becomes even more contentious, as apartments and zero lot lines are proposed to dot the landscape, ruining the gift we have been given in this cherished land of Blount County.
Bright's and Mikels' vision is one of a community, not a dollar sign — a community where kids have enough value that their classrooms won’t be even more crowded because we, as adults, allowed unbridled growth. Don’t support a select few whose only purpose is to gain financially at the expense of the legions whose quality of life will have been lost. To remain silent is to be complicit with those self-appointed select few.
Tom Robinson
Chas Way Boulevard
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.