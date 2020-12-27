Dear Editor:
I notice that your instructions say “All letters are subject to editing.” I have an issue that is either about possible editing done on a letter in the Dec. 24 paper, or about the need to edit letters when clear lies are told.
I refer to the letter that states, “The Urban Dictionary says the term a ‘Kool-Aid drinker is the liberal Democrat who is liberal because they are told they should be.”
Grammatical non-agreement aside, out of curiosity I went to the Urban Dictionary and confirmed that it says no such thing. Its given definition is “Someone who beleives (sic) what they are told without thinking for themselves.”
So, I’m left with a choice. Did the writer lie? If so, did he do so on purpose or was it a mistake? Or did the editor shorten the lines where the writer gave the actual definition before he expounded on it and added his own twist?
Since your instructions do allow for editing, I would ask either that you edit more carefully to show omissions and changes or that you edit out easily proven misstatements or what we used to call “lies.” I know nowadays they can be called “alternative facts” but we should not aid and assist in that transformation.
I’d also add that using the Urban Dictionary to define a word or term is akin to using Mad Magazine to describe a psychosis or other mental illness.
Kelly Franklin
South Briarcliff Circle
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.