Dear Editor:
I read with great interest the Jan. 4 article detailing the visit to Washington, D.C., by Harry Grothjahn, a local media person, and Mike Akard, county commissioner.
The two, along with others making the trip with them, went to our nation's capital, according to their unproven and unchecked words, to join protests based on so-far-unfounded allegations of voter fraud in our recent election. Despite the fact that votes in contested states have been reviewed, recounted and then verified by the respective states, these men and other protesters keep asking for more, including audits, to somehow examine yet again what each state process has verified as correct and true.
My simple question is, can Mr. Grothjahn and Mr. Akard prove that their actions were harmless, nonviolent and truthfully portrayed in your article? Can they also vouch for and prove that every member of their respective parties took no part in any of the violent acts that have so besmirched the reputation of our country around the world?
The vote-deniers now say that somehow Democrats need to do something to prove that the elections were fair. In the same vein, I ask for an audit of the actions in Washington D.C., of Mr. Grothjahn and Commissioner Akard to verify and prove without doubt that neither they nor any of the people who traveled with them engaged in illegal violent acts during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
To borrow an old phrase, “what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” I look forward to seeing the results of this audit. May I suggest that until the audit is completed, both of these men cease and desist all operations that pertain to their livelihoods?
Kelly Franklin
South Briarcliff Circle
Maryville
