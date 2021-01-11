Dear Editor:
Now you choose to provide us with front-page news of the violence going on in our country on a national level? How convenient and totally biased of you to choose this event, along with your supposition that Trump held on to the idea that he had retained the presidency “against all evidence” (Jan. 7, page 3A, column 2, last sentence of the second full paragraph).
That is a lie. There is an exorbitant amount of evidence that should make every one of us regardless of political affiliation question the integrity of this election. How inane to have Neb. Sen. Ben Sasse say, "Lies have consequences." When will the public see jailed those who we know have lied under oath?
The “chaos” didn't begin with the militants. Our governing bodies have reveled in a state of chaos for years, unable to reason with each other to better the lives of the people they "serve." We are not their priority. They make no financial sacrifice while taking months to gift us with the “substantial” sum of $600. Does no one see the irony when a politician making an average annual base salary of $200,000 implies we should be content with a $600 check?
Why would you continue day after day to lead with headlines related to a questionable pandemic? Why would you use "filler" news items cut and pasted from other news sources to fill the pages that serve no local interest. Personally, I don't care how well stray cats are being treated in Taiwan or how a Hong Kong native saves snakes. What kind of lazy reporting is that?
We deserve better.
Hope Scruggs
Parkbrook Court
Friendsville
