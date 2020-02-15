Dear Editor,
Re "Early voting in Blount begins Wednesday and officials say 'We're ready'" (front page, Feb. 11):
The simple fact that the county is using electronic voting machines means that they're not ready. A basic fact about all voting machines — and computers in general — is that they do not leave a paper trail. If you manage to hack the voting machine and alter any vote, there will be zero evidence that the vote has been changed, even if we can tell hackers gained access.
This would all be fine if there is no connection to the internet, meaning a hacker would somehow need to physically access a machine for a prolonged period of time. However, the statement in the article that "voting machines are not attached to WiFi or the internet" is misleading. Ms. Knopf points out they will be using a "virtual private network," or VPN, the literal definition of which is "an encrypted connection over the internet from a device to a network."
Your vote will be, at some point, transferred over the internet from the voting machines to the central count program where it is actually tallied, meaning it can be changed by hackers anywhere in the world. This is especially scary given the July Senate report which found that in 2016 Russia attempted to hack election systems in all 50 states and was in a position to change votes. There is no evidence they did change any votes, but again, there wouldn’t be any evidence since there’s no way to double-check. The best way to secure your vote is to leave physical evidence: the old-fashioned paper ballot.
Elections are based on trust, not efficiency.
A.J. Camacho
Friendsville, TN
