Dear Editor:
I could not believe The Daily Times made no mention of the brave representatives who managed to complete certification of the Electoral College votes in spite of the chaos at the Capitol building.
I searched my Jan. 7 and 8 papers for a mention of that fact. Nowhere, no headline, no mention. Did I miss something?
This is a form of inciting those chaotic activities.
Cindy Crisp
Calderwood Highway
Maryville
