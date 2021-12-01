Dear Editor:
In today's three-ring circus of social media and "news" saturation, we might confuse celebrity with greatness. The recognition our newspaper gives to people like Tom Cunningham ("Elvis has left the building," 1A, Nov. 30) who quietly live and work among us makes it easy to tell the difference.
I had numerous encounters with Mr. Cunningham in the halls of UT Medical Center in times of personal trial and worry. Although brief and casual, these encounters were like so many others I came away from feeling better about my circumstances.
Maya Angelou said, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel ... ." My condolences to the Cunningham family; there are many, many strangers like me that are very sad and will never forget how he made us feel.
Thank you, The Daily Times, for writing about this truly great man.
Mark Rivera
West Woodbine Drive
Maryville
