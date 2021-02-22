Dear Editor:
I'm sorry that I did not get a photograph but I was in Walland on Feb. 20 when I saw about a dozen vehicles, mostly pickup trucks heading east on U.S. Highway 321. Each vehicle sported a least three to four large flags supporting Trump and at least one with the words "F*** Biden".
All seemed to have their horns going and there was much undecipherable shouting. I later saw these vehicles had turned onto Foothills Parkway. The overall impression I had from what I observed was one of anger.
East Tennessee and Blount County must be among the most tranquil and beautiful places in this country. I ask with all humility if we need this anger or have we had enough of it?
Russell Turner
Mountain Loft Road
Townsend
