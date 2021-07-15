Dear Editor:
To our local officials, please stop approving new building permit in the city of Maryville and Blount County. Everywhere we look, new condos, apartments and houses are going up, taking any green space available.
I think you are only seeing the incoming dollars, but the toll taken on our roads and schools is causing immeasurable harm. Our beautiful, rural town is being eaten up by greed and we cannot go back. At least, start saying no to the new projects coming before you. Thank you.
Wima Noe
Valentine Rd
Maryville
