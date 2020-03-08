Dear Editor:
I was surprised to see a political campaign ad posing as a “news” story in the local paper.
Is The Daily Times going to give equal time to Rep. Jerome Moon? If the paper wants to endorse one candidate over the other, it should do so on the editorial page, not in the misleading guise of reportage.
This puff “story” was little more than a press release on behalf of Jay Clark. Please try to maintain at least the appearance of objectivity in your news coverage.
Your subscribers deserve better.
Sincerely,
Mark Pulliam
Whitehall Street
Maryville
