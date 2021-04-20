Dear Editor:
A recent letter ("Narrow-mindedness and uninformed reasoning," April 8, 6A) made several erroneous statements and assumptions about my March 26 letter.
For example, I was clearly addressing some teachers and the California Teachers Union. The essential boycott of their districts and holding parents and children hostage to their demands by refusing to conduct in-classroom instruction while still receiving their salaries was not only despicable, but in clear contradiction to the "science" proposed by the CDC.
I find that most reasonable, fair-minded fellow citizens, and many educators in the U.S. including Tennessee, find their conduct quite insulting.
Furthermore, most behavioral scientists have stated that adolescents are open vessels to learning and really do not automatically use "critical" thinking until they fully develop their pre-frontal cortex. At that point, most of their impulse control is under control, enough to allow "critical thinking" to take place. Some say that before they reach that point, "indoctrination" to their learning can take place.
Some examples like "critical race theory," gender identity, racism, unisex restrooms, U.S. history began in 1619, etc. — and many other "adult concept" seeds — easily are planted.
The statement by the writer that "the goal of teaching is to stimulate critical thinking, promote learning and sharing in a group setting (tell that to the proponents of web learning) encourage listening skills, (and) provide thought-provoking lessons" is certainly admirable. However, it seems to have left out some key elements. Allowing debate, active listening and teaching responsibility all are laudable concepts in theory. Putting them into practice might be better suited to involved parents.
I also believe most parents and taxpayers provide funding to schools and trust and respect the educators to do what they are tasked to do. I also believe that most educators are dedicated to the task.
With regards to public education, we have waited decades for the U.S. to reform the system, mostly to no avail. Billions upon billions of tax dollars have been shoveled into the system to achieve that goal.
With regards to freedom of choice, school vouchers give parents the freedom to choose a private school for their children, using all or part of the public funding set aside for their children’s education. Funds typically spent by a school district would be allocated to a participating family in the form of a voucher to pay partial or full tuition for their child’s private school, including both religious and non-religious options. This seems to address the affordability issue.
Tom Antkow
Farris Road
Maryville
