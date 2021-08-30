Dear Editor:
We’ve heard a lot of talk about why some people aren’t getting vaccinated, but why are some other people fully vaccinated and glad of it? One reason is the common weal.
Weal is an Old English word that means health and well-being. Sometimes spelled commonweal, it's what’s good for the community or the society as a whole, and it’s what the Founding Fathers put first. “We the people” are the very first words of the Constitution, and it bound us together in 1783 as it does today.
People who got vaccinated did so in part because of the common weal, the "we the people.” After health care workers, seniors were the first to get the vaccines. Very few seniors questioned it. They got it because they understood the common weal, the good of the community we are all a part of. They were taught the precept “God first, others second, ourselves last.” When they were children there was a major epidemic of a virus that affected children primarily: Polio. They lined up to get the polio vaccine shots 13 years later.
They were glad they could. No one doubted the vaccine or made up stories about it. No one shouted about their freedom. There was freedom from polio, and a sigh of relief for the common weal. There have been no polio cases in the U.S. since 1979, according to data through 2020.
Common sense, common weal.
Joan Worley
Indiana Avenue
Maryville
