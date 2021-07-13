Dear Editor:
After reading a July 8 letter ("Private fireworks displays have lost their sparkle") in The Daily Times, I totally agree with it all. I live in Northwood Subdivision and the fireworks were horrid here.
I wonder if two days of horrid nights are worth losing a great neighbor. Our dogs were horrified and elderly ladies so upset. All neighbors were calling each other.
Fireworks don't belong in neighborhoods.
Frances Kemp
Peppertree Drive
Alcoa
