Dear Editor:
I never thought I would see such an Orwellian headline in the local paper. A Blount County commissioner, Mike Akard, attended a rally in Washington, D.C., along with hundreds of thousands of other patriotic Americans, to protest election irregularities.
A small group of hoodlums, numbering a few hundred, assaulted and disrupted the Capitol. Like 99.9% of the other rally attendees, Akard was not involved in the mayhem and violence, and had no prior knowledge that it would occur. He was simply exercising his First Amendment rights of free speech and free assembly. Nonetheless, the radical activist organization Indivisible East Tennessee urged local “progressives” to seek retribution against Akard by calling County Mayor Ed Mitchell on the grounds that Akard’s attendance at a lawful rally “shows he is not responsible enough to hold office.”
The IET Facebook post is still up. According to The Daily Times, “more than a few” local Stalinists took the bait, scurrilously calling Mitchell’s office to urge that Akard be disciplined for publicly supporting the president that 74 million Americans voted for, including 71% of Blount County voters. The callers requested that Mitchell censure, punish or even fire an elected official for engaging in lawful expression on his own time.
This despicable group of tyrants included Ginny West Case, a failed candidate for the Blount County Commission who stated on Facebook that Akard should be “arrested for sedition and treason.” According to these unbalanced zealots, simply exercising your First Amendment rights amounts to participating in an “insurrection,” at least if hoodlums engage in misconduct in the same city on the same day.
By this standard, all demonstrators who protested the death of George Floyd were rioters, looters and arsonists because some people engaged in those acts. Are Jackie Hill and others who attended the Women’s March guilty by association for any misconduct that occurred during that event? Are all BLM supporters responsible for the violent actions of a few? Of course not.
Yet Case disgracefully suggests that Akard’s mere attendance at a peaceful rally in Washington makes him “part of the mob.” Joe McCarthy would be proud. Case should be ashamed, as should the radical organization (founded by Sarah Herron) that solicited the vile calls. Case has shown herself to be a hateful, vindictive, intolerant partisan whose contempt for the First Amendment makes her unfit for elected office. The voters should remember her actions and comments if her name ever appears again on the ballot.
The Daily Times should not have dignified this unAmerican stunt by giving it front-page coverage.
Mark Pulliam
Whitehall Street
Maryville
