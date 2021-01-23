Dear Editor:
In response to Christine Flowers' nationally syndicated column published Jan. 21:
Evidently, she has forgotten all about "Trump's family separation crisis." People should be viewing this tragedy the same as Hitler's slaughter of the Jewish peoples. Just because these children and adults were not Jewish, does not make the situation any different.
Flowers, you call out everyone who thinks Trump compares to Hitler an "anti-Semite." You are a true follower of Trump and any and all his disgusting actions for sure. These children were held sick in facilities that were hot and inhumane.
You say you are an attorney fighting for "immigration cases," so why weren't you directly involved in this Hitler-like atrocity and helping to save these innocents?
Our democracy was saved as of Jan. 20. The false information you spew forth in your columns needs to go away, just as Twitter stopped Trump from his insane, dangerous, riot-inciting, and subsequent murders.
America is fed up with Trump and so called opinions such as yours. Give it up and go forth and do good instead of this poison you spread. America needs to heal: Go be a part of that, instead of whatever you feel you are accomplishing besides inciting hate-filled language and storytelling. America says "never again!"
Hear it clearly.
Barb Pierce
Sweetwater-Vonore Road
Sweetwater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.