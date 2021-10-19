Dear Editor:
I agree with syndicated columnist Danny Tyree's stance on the leaf-raking issue (Oct. 14, "Where do you stand on the leaf-raking issue?"). Personally, it's never been an issue for my family because we always blow the leaves away from the house and mow over them when we need to cut the grass, or when it gets late December and you don't need to cut the grass, we just let it decompose and it may blow into the neighbors' yard.
That is something I didn't know until I read the article that the National Wildlife Federation recommends people don't rake their yards at all. I also found the jokes in the article pretty funny, like where he wrote “Fly, my pretties — fly!” when writing about letting your leaves blow into your neighbors' yard.
Connor Brock
Woodmont Drive
Maryville
