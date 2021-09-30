Dear Editor:
In comparison to other pandemics, the Hong Kong flu yielded a low death rate, with a case-fatality ratio below 0.5%, making it a Category 2 disease on the Pandemic Severity Index.
That pandemic infected an estimated 500,000 Hong Kong residents, or 15% of the population. In the United States, approximately 33,800 people died.
Just wanted to present some facts in response to the Sept. 29 letter ("Rely on your God-given given immune system"). If you’re going to present facts, present them all, accurately. Over a half a million people have died, in the USA alone, from COVID. Didn’t need masks for the Hong Kong flu, would be safe to say, but we do now. I’m not pro-mask, or anti-mask, just using common sense and logic from listening to scientists, who might know more then me.
Kim Bolling
Sherwood Drive
Maryville
