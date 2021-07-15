Dear Editor:
About food trucks: I’ve contacted Maryville city planning, left a couple of voice messages and can’t get a return call. Wouldn’t it be nice to see two or three food trucks in Sandy Springs Park on weekends on a rotating schedule, with a limit of three at a time and three different ones on Sundays.
Honestly, every one I’ve visited had delicious food, and let’s face it, we are rather limited on places to eat in this area.
I know, parking is also an issue. That’s where the rotating schedule could be helpful. I always wondered why it took so long to have more variety to choose from, and they are so handy, grab and go, or relax and stay awhile. Just saying.
Patricia Hill
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
