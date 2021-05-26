Dear Editor:
Until I saw the May 24 edition of The Daily Times, I had always naively thought of "being at the forefront" as a good place to be. But Monday's headline — "Tenn. moves to the forefront with anti-LGBT laws" — and Associated Press story changed that.
What a shame! What an embarrassment! As U.S. citizens, as Tennesseans, yes, as Blount Countians, we should stand up for fair laws and rights for all!
In my opinion, the anti-LGBTQ laws recently enacted by our Tennessee legislature are wrongheaded, unfair, shortsighted and contrary to the teaching of the religious faith many of us claim — "Do unto others as you would that they do unto you."
In addition to the shame and disgrace these laws will bring to the people of Tennessee, these laws also will bring economic loss, as fair-minded people will take their business and tourist dollars elsewhere.
Apparently, some of us are not aware of the lifesaving and life-enriching contributions that people who are LGBTQ have made to our culture and to our own lives. Maybe The Daily Times can help educate us in this regard.
Mildred Sieber
St. Clair Lane
Maryville
