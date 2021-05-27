Dear Editor:
in the past two weeks on three different occasions, I have encountered trucks on the roads of Maryville that have displayed large signs that have either read "eff Biden" or "eff Biden and if you voted for Biden eff you too." While I may not be a Biden fan, I fail to see the purpose or point of this offensive public display.
I asked a lawyer friend of mine about obscenity and laws governing obscenity. He patiently reminded me of freedom of speech in our country and the protection of such speech under the First Amendment. Obviously, this sort of display is both legal and protected. However, being legal and protected does not make this display either appropriate or decent. I recognize that you do have a right to offensive. I also acknowledge that I do not have a right to not be offended. But I wonder, why must we be subjected publicly to coarse and ugly words that historically have been reserved for the walls of a public restroom? I was neither in a locker room nor at a Lenny Bruce performance. I was merely driving the streets of Maryville.
I have a 6-year-old grandniece who is learning to read, and one of my friends has a 10-year-old son who is both impressionable and curious. None of the adults in their lives recognize the value in having to explain the use of this word to them. Thank goodness neither of those kids were in the car with me. I would like to think that we are better than this and we can find better ways to express our displeasure with our political leaders.
Jerry Thompson
Black Sulfur Way
Maryville
