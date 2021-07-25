Dear Editor:
To Gov. Bill Lee, thank you for pointing out that vaccination against COVID-19 “is the tool that will most effectively allow us to manage this virus” (The Daily Times, July 23, page 3A).
However, you stress that vaccination is a “personal choice.” Well, I did not have a personal choice when I was vaccinated against mumps, measles, rubella, tetanus, pertussis, polio and small pox. Good thing, too, for these diseases have been eliminated because mass vaccinations encouraged by civic leaders that understood the consequences.
The three currently approved vaccines against COVID-19 are thoroughly researched and found to be safe and effective for virtually everyone age 12 and older.
Only by vaccinating a large majority can we beat this disease. Those who choose not to be vaccinated allow this virus to continue to infect and mutate into worse, more deadly forms, such as the delta variant.
Gov. Lee, please show leadership by stressing that vaccination is a civic duty, not just a personal choice. Encourage our citizens of 12 years and older to get vaccinated ASAP.
Dr. Marvin R. Beard
Dunbarton Drive
Maryville
