Dear Editor:
I would like to offer a belated but sincere shoutout to all the Blount County businesses that so kindly honored our area veterans with free beverages, donuts and meals plus a wide range of other discounts on Veterans Day last month, Nov. 11.
This has been such a special annual tradition that supports all our area vets, no matter where, when or how they served our country. As the wife of a Vietnam vet (Tim), the daughter of a World War II vet, the mother-in-law of a Navy vet and from a family where selfless military service to support our beloved country and its wonderful people is a core value, I know I speak for many when I say how much this Veterans Day recognition means to all who have served.
Everywhere Tim and I went this year, restaurant owners, hostesses and servers greeted us, and every veteran we saw, with a warm welcome and thanks for their service.
So, thank you, thank you, Blount County. It is really great to live where our nation’s active and retired servicemen and women are respected and appreciated so much in so many ways, every day.
God bless our veterans and God bless the United States of America.
Ana Maria Lomperis
Kessler Way
Maryville
