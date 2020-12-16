Dear Editor:
I did not know George "Rat" Long before your Sunday edition, Dec. 13. Thankfully, the well-written front-page article by Shelby Harris as well as Joe Black’s column on page 8B made me feel like I just met him. I was so touched by their detailed descriptions of a quiet, caring, generous, purpose-driven servant of mankind.
I’m sorry that I never met him; but today I’m thankful for the belated introduction by Shelby, Joe and The Daily Times.
Godspeed Rat and RIP.
Lynn Tittsworth
Waters Place Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.