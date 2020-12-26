Dear Editor:
Tennessee has been the Volunteer State for a long time. Doesn’t volunteer mean helping people? When did that change? It must have been when Bill Lee was elected governor.
The state has a leading role in COVID-19 cases. Yet the governor won’t mandate mask wearing, etc. Is he just playing follow the leader? That can be a very dangerous game if you follow the wrong leader.
Maybe his wife wouldn’t have gotten the virus if the governor had done what he should have, or does he just like to watch the death numbers go up in his home state?
What can be done to make him see that mask wearing should be mandated? Some people wouldn’t do it, but many would and that would help control the COVID virus.
It is too bad we can’t fire him and hire a real Vol.
B.W. Delozier
Sevierville Road
Maryville
