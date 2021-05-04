Dear Editor:
I am proud to be a Tennessean, but I admit that I have been disappointed in our lawmakers’ actions regarding our transgender citizens this year. The bills put forth have been an unprovoked attack on our transgender youth, who already are vulnerable in our state.
The GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) 2019 National School Climate Survey showed that 59% of LBGTQ+ students surveyed in Tennessee have experienced verbal harassment, 23% experienced physical harassment, and 11% reported being physically assaulted, all based on gender expression.
The most current bills awaiting response from Gov. BILL Lee include the parental “opt out” bill related to sexual orientation/gender curricula (SB1229/HB529) and the anti-trans bathroom sign mandate (SB1224/HB1182) as well as the bathroom bill that puts transgender students at a disadvantage (SB1367/HB1223). The message these bills send to our youth is that transgender people are dangerous and that cisgender people need to be protected from them.
I encourage other concerned citizens to contact Lee’s office and ask him to veto these harmful bills. To our transgender youth: Regardless of the governor’s decision, please know that there is an ever-growing community of people right here in Blount County who love and affirm you.
Roger May Jr.
East Pearly Smith Road
Louisville
