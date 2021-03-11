Dear Editor:
I appreciated Buzz Thomas' March 9 column on the many reasons why Gov. Bill Lee's aggressive push to liberalize state gun laws is a bad idea. The proposed changes would make it easy to legally carry a gun around almost anywhere in Tennessee.
Thomas failed to mention at least one valid argument in opposition: The governor is hiding behind a false interpretation of the Second Amendment in selling these horrible changes to the current law. In effect, Lee and his enablers in the legislature are saying "the Constitution made me do it."
The fallacy is that the Second Amendment right to bear arms is not an absolute right but one that depends on the need to have a "well regulated militia." This has always in my long life meant that the state can regulate the use and carrying of arms as needed to ensure public safety.
The current permitting system for personal carry is effective and has been well received. I wish the supporters of this spurious legislation would come out from behind their false constitutional argument and give us the real reasons why they think having more guns on the street is a good thing.
R.M. Harrington
Whittenburg Drive
Maryville
