Dear Editor:
I find it quite distressing how the words “white privilege” are being tossed around so easily to define racial discrimination in American society.
I am White. The only “privilege” that I was blessed with was being born in the United States. I have struggled my entire life to eke out a decent living, to reach retirement age, hoping that my health holds out long enough for my wife and I, to enjoy the final years of our lives together.
From the time I was in my early teens, I busted my butt to earn my own way. My parents set that example. Their parents arrived in the United States with very little money in their pockets and a dream of being free.
My grandfather, who barely spoke English, filled potholes for the town highway department. With a shovel. My grandmother cleaned toilets in a local high school. They both felt “privileged” to do so.
It seems that the ones with the loudest voices claiming “white privilege” have risen to a level where they can hold the megaphone. How did they get there? I am sure through hard work and determination. Not because of their skin color. It might have been through their upbringing and character. Maybe even through faith in something larger than themselves.
Is there “yellow privilege” for Asian immigrants who start their own businesses? “Brown privilege” for the Hispanics who work in backbreaking manual labor, day in and day out to advance and to feed their families?
Embrace the “privilege” of living in America. Through hard work, determination and never giving up without complaining, the sky is still the only limit.
Tom Antkow
Farris Road
Maryville
