Dear Editor:
In the July 21 edition, there was a short article about a child being accidentally shot and killed. The factoid at the bottom of the article stated that three children in Tennessee had been accidentally shot and killed this year. The solution to such shootings is not to be found in gun control proposals. Banning automatic rifles or high-capacity magazines is not the answer for home accidents. The solution lies in the words of the NRA, which states that “guns do not kill people, people kill people” and “we do not need more gun laws; we just need to enforce the ones we have.”
These children were killed accidentally; nonetheless they were killed. Some person is responsible for that child’s death. That responsible person may have done something like leaving a loaded gun in a place where a child could get it, or failing to secure the gun. There is no such thing as a gun accident. Some person pulled the trigger or left a gun where an irresponsible person had access. This fact leads to the second NRA point: Existing laws cover the situation. Thus, every time there is a shooting, someone should be charged with a crime: for example, reckless endangerment or manslaughter. Such charges might encourage gun owners to be more responsible, careful and safety conscious.
Reid Franks
Wilder Chapel Lane
Maryville
