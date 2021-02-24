Dear Editor:
Every person working in any capacity at the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Blount County Health Department is doing an amazing job: administering the vaccine, helping administer the vaccine, completing paperwork, directing traffic, etc.
Due to the limited space they have, it's pretty impressive how quickly they're getting people vaccinated and sent on their way. I know it's tiring standing on their feet for long periods of time, not to mention the sometimes challenging task of dealing with the public. In spite of this, they remain pleasant and professional. Thanks for doing an awesome job.
Linda McTeer
Martin Mill Pike
Rockford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.