Dear Editor:
As a California refugee, I read the article on “A Place to Stay” and its services to the area homeless. Consider me the character in a science fiction movie who comes from the future in a space outfit to warn Earth of its impending doom:
Offer services to the homeless and you will create a larger homeless population.
Google “Homeless in California" images (the state which boasts the largest homeless population in the country). You’ll see cities, parks and locations that once were the most beautiful in America that now are a mass of tents, filthy bedding, cardboard boxes, endless piles of litter, human feces and used needles. These were the destinations for tourists, sports fans, travelers, businesspeople, conferencegoers, shoppers, foodies, young people seeking exciting jobs. No more. Shop owners grew tired of picking up empty bottles and food wrappers, mopping urine and feces from their front steps, only to turn the sign on their doors and have vagrants come in to demand the restroom, cause a scene and steal from them.
Giants fans no longer want to make the dangerous trek through the putrid streets to see their beloved team play in San Francisco. The celebratory restaurants and bars now struggle without their business. Parents no longer watch children play and dig in parks and beaches because used needles are buried in sand and grass and public restrooms are a nightmare. This fate didn’t only befall the big cities. The quaint hamlet I grew up in has become like a scene in a zombie movie. There are camps tucked in every corner of woods surrounding our historical foothill towns. Our formerly pristine rivers and woods are like cities now, lined with tents, dilapidated RVs, dirty diapers, blankets, bottles, cans, disgusting filth — areas where people once swam, hiked and had picnics.
Why does California have such a chronic homeless issue? It offers more services and money to them than any other state. Period. In fact, the governor just pledged $12 billion dollars to feed and house them for this year alone. Homeless come from all over the country to live in beautiful California.
Ironically, these services don’t help the homeless at all, but actually hurt them and prolong their despair. Well over 75% are addicts or mentally ill, or both. You can give them sandwiches, money, foot rubs, showers and housing all day long but it won’t address the issues that keep them on the streets.
If you don’t take heed, prepare to see the Greenway here soon look like the scenes I’ve described. And get ready for the crime rate to skyrocket.
Michele Nunnink
Roxy Lane
Maryville
