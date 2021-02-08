Dear Editor:
I want to thank Amy Beth Miller for the front-page article Feb. 7 about my work to find information about the desegregation of Blount County Schools following federal mandates striking down “separate but equal” schools. I was glad to have the opportunity to shine a light on this gap in local historical record.
However, anyone who considers themselves an antiracist and a supporter of learning race history will recognize how wrong it is for the purveyor of the story to be an old white woman like me! I hope that my effort has nudged the process of filling the gap in the record. I hope, more, that those African Americans in Blount County who personally experienced that time of desegregation will step forward and share their stories.
It is only through their shared stories that we glimpse the real truth of our past.
Vandy Kemp
Manchester Drive
Maryville
