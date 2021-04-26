Dear Editor:
Ahh, spring! It is the season that East Tennesseans realize we are living in one of the loveliest places on Earth. It is also the season that a steady wave of songbirds are heading north and also realizing that East Tennessee is a welcoming home to stop, rear a nest full of babies, and spend the summer enjoying our mountains, wetlands and neighborhoods.
While our bird feeders give our feathered friends a good boost of energy for withstanding cold winter weather, birdseed does not help in raising babies in the spring. In order for our songbirds to successfully raise their hatchlings, they must find bugs and lots of them. Baby birds grow strong on a steady diet of caterpillars and other soft-bodied insects.
The best way to lend a helping hand to our beautiful songbirds is to provide a home for caterpillars by providing a diet of native plants. The non-native plants that often are sold at nurseries are unrecognizable and unappetizing to our native moths and butterflies. The perfect leaves on non-native plants mean they are not contributing much to your yard’s ecosystem. It can be tough to change our thinking and begin seeing chewed leaves, not as a sign that we should start spraying bug killer, but as a sign that our plants are helping to feed our local nesting birds.
As you are choosing plants to beautify your yard this spring and summer, please choose to add native plants to your landscaping. They are beautiful and will help you turn your yard into an oasis for birds. If you are curious about which native plants to choose and where to buy them locally, visit the Audubon Society website and enter your ZIP code into the native plant finder.
Happy gardening and bird watching.
Jennifer Webster
East Leatherwood Drive
Walland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.