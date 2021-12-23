Dear Editor:
Thank you so much for including your “Holiday Guide: What Christmas Is For” and the winter 2021 edition of your Blount County Horizon magazine with today’s (Dec. 22) Daily Times. What wonderful additions! Both are so well done and full of interesting and helpful information. And the colorful photography in both is a real plus. Bravo! These are keepers!
Wishing everyone at The Daily Times and in beautiful Blount County a very blessed holiday season, with prayers for a New Year overflowing with abundant and radiant joy.
Ana Maria Lomperis
TDT Readers Advisory Board, 2019-2021
Kessler Way
Maryville, TN
